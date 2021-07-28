Cameron County reports 121 positive cases

Cameron County confirmed an additional 121 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Tuesday night.

No deaths were reported in Tuesday's report.

The 121 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age:20-29 Age:30-39 Age:40-49 Age:50-59 Age:60-69 Age:70+ 28 31 21 9 10 5 7

Of the 121 cases reported, 10 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 44,091 cases of COVID-19.