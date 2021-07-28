x

Cameron County reports 121 positive cases

6 hours 26 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 28 2021 Jul 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 8:20 AM July 28, 2021 in News - Local

Cameron County confirmed an additional 121 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Tuesday night

No deaths were reported in Tuesday's report. 

The 121 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age:20-29 Age:30-39 Age:40-49 Age:50-59 Age:60-69 Age:70+
28 31 21 9 10 5 7

Of the 121 cases reported, 10 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers. 

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 44,091 cases of COVID-19. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days