Cameron County reports 121 positive cases
Cameron County confirmed an additional 121 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Tuesday night.
No deaths were reported in Tuesday's report.
The 121 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age:20-29
|Age:30-39
|Age:40-49
|Age:50-59
|Age:60-69
|Age:70+
|28
|31
|21
|9
|10
|5
|7
Of the 121 cases reported, 10 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 44,091 cases of COVID-19.