Cameron County reports 126 additional coronavirus cases, total 3,246

2 hours 33 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 7:16 PM July 09, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Thursday 126 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 3,246.

According to a news release from Cameron County, among the new cases involves a 9-month-old from Port Isabel.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,341 have reportedly recovered.

