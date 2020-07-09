Cameron County reports 126 additional coronavirus cases, total 3,246
Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Thursday 126 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive cases to 3,246.
According to a news release from Cameron County, among the new cases involves a 9-month-old from Port Isabel.
Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,341 have reportedly recovered.
