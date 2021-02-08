Cameron County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 340 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 340 positive cases of COVID-19.

Nine men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,379 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 340 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 36,076 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

29,732 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The county's daily COVID-19 report covers Saturday Feb. 6 through Monday Feb. 8.