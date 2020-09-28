Cameron County reports 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, 83 new cases

Cameron County reported on Monday 13 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Among the people who died is a female in her 20s from Brownsville.

Since the pandemic started, 926 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 83 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,781.

According to the news release, 19,991 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.

These numbers include cases and deaths reported over the weekend and Monday.