Cameron County reports 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 37 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 37 new positive cases of COVID-19.

11 men and two women from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Laguna Vista and Santa Rosa died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred, but said some of the deaths were backlogged and date back to June 2020.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,627 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 37 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,296 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,311 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.