Cameron County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths connected to the disease.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County remains at 1,987, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Of the 14 cases reported, three were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 14 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 5 people 1 people 0 people 5 people 2 people 1 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,645 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,257 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.06% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.