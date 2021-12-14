Cameron County reports 14 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County remains at 2,019, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Of the 14 cases reported, two were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 14 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 3 people 4 people 4 people 1 people 1 people 0 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,221 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,137 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 77.48% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.