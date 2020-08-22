Cameron County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Saturday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

Two people from Brownsville, 10 people from Harlingen, one person from La Feria, one person from San Benito and one person from Santa Rosa died as a result of COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 510 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 224 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,225.

Of the people who tested positive, 12,804 have recovered, according to Cameron County.