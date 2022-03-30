Cameron County reports 15 positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 15 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 2,224 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County, according to the Cameron County Public Health department

Of the 15 positive cases reported in the county on Wednesday, 10 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and five were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 7 20s 3 30s 2 40s 2 50s 0 60s 1 70+ 0 Total: 15

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.99% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.