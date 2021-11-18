Cameron County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Cameron County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the disease on Thursday.

The Cameron County COVID-19 death count remains at 2,000, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Of the 17 new positive infections in the county, three were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 17 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 8 people 3 people 0 people 0 people 3 people 1 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,808 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,699, people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.71% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.