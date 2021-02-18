Cameron County reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, 388 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 19 more coronavirus-related deaths.

The report cover Saturday, Feb. 14 through Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, according a news release from the county.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,430 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 388 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,902.

According to the news release, 30,712 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.