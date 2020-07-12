Cameron County reports 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 358 new cases
Cameron County on Saturday announced two more deaths related to the coronavirus.
The new cases included a 63-year-old man from Harlingen and a 63-year-old man from La Feria – bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 79.
According to a news release from health officials in Cameron County, 358 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday — bringing its total to 3,854 cases.
Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,548. have reportedly recovered.
