Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related death and 111 new cases

Cameron County reported on Friday two additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 1110.

According to a news release from the county, 111 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,507.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 22,945 have recovered.