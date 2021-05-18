Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related death2, 29 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 29 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of Brownsville and San Benito in their 50s and 60s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,647 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 29 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, eight came unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,955 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,306people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.