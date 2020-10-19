Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.

A man from Brownsville and a woman from Laguna Vista died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,068 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 109 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,818. Of them, 21,475 are classified as "recovered."