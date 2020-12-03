Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 124 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 124 new cases.

Two people from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,129 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 124 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,466.