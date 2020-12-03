Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 124 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 124 new cases.
Two people from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,129 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 124 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,466.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County health officials keeping a close eye on available hospital beds...
-
A San Benito family mourning the loss of 4 family members involved...
-
Brownsville fire crews respond to home found in flames
-
1 injured after vehicle slams into farm tractor in Santa Rosa
-
Manhunt underway in Mercedes