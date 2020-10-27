x

Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths

5 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, October 27 2020 Oct 27, 2020 October 27, 2020 5:26 PM October 27, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.

Two men from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,081 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 65 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,150.

