Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.
Two men from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,081 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 65 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,150.
More News
News Video
-
Fact-checking websites help voters spot 'fake news'
-
Consumer News: Halloween Dangers We Lose Sight Of
-
Judge unfazed by theft of campaign sign, vows to keep working to...
-
Texas Rising works to increase turnout by young voters
-
FBI informant testifies about secret recordings in Sylvia Atkinson bribery case