Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.

Two women from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,085 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 100 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,125.

