Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 24 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 24 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, two women from Brownsville and Harlingen in their 70s and 40s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

The new deaths raises the total COVID-19 death count to 1,682.

Cameron County also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, five were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 42,019 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,599 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 62.24% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.