Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 35 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 35 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A Brownsville man in his 90’s and a Primera woman in her 30’s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,658 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 35 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 21 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,201 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,684 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release. Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 54.73% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.