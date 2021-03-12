Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 38 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 38positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included one man and one woman from the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,534 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 38 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,917 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

33,782 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.