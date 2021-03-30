Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 41 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 41 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included a man in his 40's from Brownsville and a man in his 60's from San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,577 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 41 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,584 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

35,834 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.