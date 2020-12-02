Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 52 new cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 52 new cases.
Two men from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,127 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 52 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,342.
