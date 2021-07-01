Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 60 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 60 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man from Brownsville in his 60s and a woman from Harlingen in her 80s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

The new deaths raises the total COVID-19 death count to 1,689.

Cameron County also reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, 20 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 42,341 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,827 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 64.40% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.