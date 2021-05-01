x

Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 65 new cases of COVID-19

By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 52 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two individuals from the cities of Brownsville and San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County. 

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,629 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 65 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,361 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,363 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

