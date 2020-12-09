Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 84 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 84 new cases.
A woman from Brownsville and a man from Harlingen, both over the age of 80, died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,142 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 84 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,021.
