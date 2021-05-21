Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 9 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen in their 30s and 70s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,649 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 9 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, two came from unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,013 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,532 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.