Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 38 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 38 positive cases of COVID-19.

All the reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to the report from the Cameron County Public Health department. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from Harlingen.

Since the pandemic began, 2,201 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 38 positive cases reported in the county, 32 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and six were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 38 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 3 20s 11 30s 15 40s 5 50s 0 60s 1 70+ 3 Total: 38

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.10% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.