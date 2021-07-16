Cameron County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 102 new cases

Cameron County on Friday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 102 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,701 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 40 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, according to news release from Cameron County.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 44 people 17 people 13 people 16 people 8 people 3 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,147 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,349 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 66.76% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.