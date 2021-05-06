Cameron County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the disease.

The victims were two men from the cities of Brownsville and La Feria, the youngest of which was in his 30s, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. With the new deaths, the COVID-19 death count now stands at 1,634.

Cameron County also reported that 41 people had tested positive for the virus. 11 of those cases reported are from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

A female child under the age of 10 being held at a center in Los Fresnos was the youngest person in the report who tested positive for COVID-19.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,581 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,681 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

The county also reported that as of Thursday, more than 45% of the population 16 years and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.