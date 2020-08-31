Cameron County reports 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 81 new cases

Cameron County reported on Monday 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 596.

According to a news release from the county, 81 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,040.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 15,018 have recovered.