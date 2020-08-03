Cameron County reports 21 more coronavirus-related deaths, 1,439 more people test positive

Cameron County on Sunday announced that another 21 people had died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The deaths included 10 people from Brownsville, six people from Harlingen, one person from Rio Hondo, two people from La Feria and two people from San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 247 people in Cameron County have died after testing positive for the virus.

Cameron County also announced that another 1,439 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 13,516 since the pandemic started.