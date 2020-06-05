Cameron County reports 22 more coronavirus cases, 14 more recovered

Twenty-two more people in Cameron County on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing its total to 863 confirmed cases.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 11 Brownsville residents, nine from Harlingen, which includes an one-year-old girl, a 46-year-old Rio Hondo man and a 65-year-old San Benito man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The county also reported 14 more people have recovered. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 615 have reportedly recovered in Cameron County.