Cameron County reports 227 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 227 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the report covers Saturday, July 24, through Monday, July 26.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,705 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the 227 new cases reported Tuesday, 58 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 76 people 52 people 38 people 31 people 16 people 6 people 8 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,970 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,528 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 68.10% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated