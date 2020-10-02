Cameron County reports 29 new coronavirus cases, 70 more deaths after identifying fatalities not previously reported

Cameron County reported on Friday 70 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, these reports are after the department was able to access Texas Department of State Health Services vital statistics data and completed an analysis to identify deaths not previously reported by Cameron County. This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,023.

“While this is a large number of reports, the public should know that they go as far back as April 2020 to present day and the majority of the cases are Cameron County residents who passed away outside of the county,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. “My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

Cameron County also reported that 29 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,946.

According to the news release, 20,302 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.