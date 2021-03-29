Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death, 186 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 186 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included two females and one male from the cities of Brownsville, La Feria and San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,575 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 186 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,543 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

35,758 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.