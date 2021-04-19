Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death, 201 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 201 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included two women and one man from the cities of Brownsville and San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,602 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 201 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,698 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,746 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The Daily COVID-19 report covers Saturday, April 16 through Monday, April 19.