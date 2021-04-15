Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death, 31 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 31 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included two men and one woman from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and Rio Honda, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,598 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 31 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 39,441 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

36,606 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.