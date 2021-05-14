Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death, 37 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 37 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A Brownsville in her 60s and two men from Harlingen in their 70s and 90s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,644 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 37 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 27 came unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,826 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,192 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.