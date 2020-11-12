Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related death and 70 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths.

A woman from Harlingen a woman from Port Isabel and a man from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,099 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 70 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,895.