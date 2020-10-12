Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths.

Two women from Brownsville and a man from Laguna Heights died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County. Since the pandemic started, 1,047 people in Cameron County have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cameron County also reported that 180 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,492.