Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 128 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 128 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included two men and one woman from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and La Feria, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,632 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 128 people had tested positive for the virus.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,489 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,427 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The Daily COVID-19 report covers Saturday, May 1 through Monday, May 3.