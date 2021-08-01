Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 151 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 151 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man from Laguna Vista in his 50s and a man and a woman from Brownsville in their 50s and 60s, died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,711 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Thursday, 31 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 11 people 39 people 34 people 26 people 17 people 8 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, 44,509 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,705 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 68.66% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.