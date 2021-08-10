Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 206 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 164 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, three men over the age of 70 from Brownsville, Harlingen, and Laguna Vista died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,726 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 42 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 53 people 51 people 43 people 23 people 22 people 10 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, 46,093 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 41,964 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 70.15% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.