Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 21 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men and one woman, all from Brownsville, died as a result of the virus - according to a news release from Cameron County. Their ages ranged from their 50s to 70s.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,665 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 21 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 10 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,309 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,790 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release. Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 56.01% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.