Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths.

Two women from Brownsville and a woman from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,103 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 75 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,234.