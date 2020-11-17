Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths.
Two women from Brownsville and a woman from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,103 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 75 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,234.
