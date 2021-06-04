Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 39 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 39 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of Brownsville and San Benito in their 40s and a woman from Laguna vista in her 40s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,672 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 39 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 28 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,355 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,868 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 56.71% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.