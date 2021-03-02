Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 43 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 43 positive cases of COVID-19.

The deaths were all males from the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,498 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 43 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,454 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

32,095 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.