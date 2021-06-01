Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 67 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 67 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Three people over the age of 50 from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,662 coronavirus-related deaths. Cameron County also reported that 67 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 23 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,288 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,748 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 55.82% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.