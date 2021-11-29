Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 82 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 82 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50s from Brownsville, a man in his 70s from Harlingen and a man in his 60s from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. Of the three deaths, one person was unvaccinated.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,010.

The county also reported 82 positive infections in the county. Of the 82 cases reported, 18 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The other 64 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 19 people 11 people 6 people 10 people 6 people 5 people 7 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,984 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,859 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.45% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.